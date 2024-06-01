TCS chairman says AI empowers employees, boosts their productivity

BENGALURU: Artificial Intelligence (AI) will empower every employee to perform at a higher level or productivity, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said at the group’s IT services arm TCS’ 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Friday.

“Gen AI will have a significant impact on nearly every sector and country in future. All industries will witness higher productivity. Enterprises have already invested in cloud, data infrastructure and large processing power which will aid AI/ Gen AI. Gen AI will not only improve productivity, but also create impact we hitherto have not seen or imagined,” he added.

Tata Group firms are executing more than 100 GenAI projects. “In the Tata Group, we are in the midst of executing 100+ Gen AI projects which are demonstrating tangible business impact on customer experience, productivity and efficiency,” he said.

In ecommerce, Gen AI is being used to generate product catalogs, deliver conversational shopping experience and provide personalised offers. In manufacturing, Gen AI is enabling shop floor workers to troubleshoot complex equipment by asking questions in their native languages, thereby improving productivity, he added.

In FY24, TCS consolidated AI and cloud expertise with the creation of the AI.Cloud unit. The IT services firm has upskilled more than 3 lakh employees on Gen AI technologies and the company’s products and services are also being enhanced with AI capabilities.