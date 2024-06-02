Freer gold imports will help rid us of smugglers

Troubled history

India has had a troubled history with Gold. The government realized the hard way that owning the precious metal is so intrinsically tied to the Indian psyche that no legal controls can restrict the appetite for gold. It started with the Gold (Control) Act 1962. It was promulgated during the crisis with China and the early years of foreign exchange shortage, and the fiat recalled all gold loans by banks and banned forward trading.

Subsequent legislations in 1963 and 1965 banned production of gold jewelry above 14 carat fineness and a gold bond scheme was launched to mop up private gold holdings. Then came Prime Minister Morarji Desai’s Gold (Control) Act in 1968, which barred citizens from owning gold in the form of bars and coins. All existing holdings had to be converted to jewelry.

The government expected this would bring down consumption of gold and hence its imports, and help preserve precious foreign exchange. It was an unsustainable absurdity. What happened was the government killed the official gold market, but instead created a booming black market. While the mafia thrived, the poor, small artisans of the Sonar community were rendered penniless.

By 1990, India was ready to dismantle its License Raj. The Gold Control Act was repealed on 6 June, 1990. Then Union finance minister Madhu Dandvate opened up gold imports on payment of a duty of Rs 250 per 10 grams. The philosophy shifted to allowing free imports so that some taxes came to the government, rather than losing it all to the smuggler mafia. From almost no official imports in 1991, India imported 110 tonnes of the yellow metal in 1992.