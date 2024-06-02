Healthcare sector sees boom with record investments

BENGALURU: Healthcare sector has been witnessing record investments for the past a few years and in just five months of this year, the industry has secured private equity and venture capital investment of over $1 billion.

As per analytics firm Venture Intelligence data, the industry saw investments of over $4.5 billion across 19 deals in 2023, a 220% rise from last year. In 2022, the sector attracted $1.4 billion across 15 deals.

Hospitals are also announcing their expansion plans as recently Aster DM Healthcare launched Rs 250 crore expansion plans for Aster CMI Hospital in Bengaluru. It will raise its bed capacity from 500-850 by FY27.

Recently, Japan’s Toyota Tsusho and Secom Medical System announced their plans to set up a second multi-super speciality hospital, Sakra, in Bengaluru for Rs 1,000 crore. The facility will boast a 500-bed capacity.

“PE community sees a huge opportunity in healthcare, which is an undeniably recession-proof sector and they would participate in the buoyant growth story. This growing participation will get a booster dose as more and more Indians move up the economic ladder to demand better lifestyles and quality healthcare,” said Dr. B S Ajaikumar, Executive Chairman, HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd (HCG).

He said there are challenges given a few stifling government rules and minuscule GDP allocation to healthcare, but the opportunities outnumber and outweigh the challenges. HCG is expanding its footprint in Bengaluru with the launch of two new cancer care centres. The two centres will commence operations in early 2025.