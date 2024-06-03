97.82% of Rs 2000 notes have come back to system, says RBI

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank said as much as 97.82 percent of the Rs 2000 denomination banknotes, which were withdrawn from circulation on May 19, 2023, have come back to the system. The value of these currency notes that are yet to return to the system is Rs 7,755 crore as of May 31.

As of May 19, 2023, the total value of the Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation was Rs 3.56 lakh crore.

The monetary authority hurriedly introduced the Rs 2000 notes after the infamous note ban that the Modi government announced on May 8, 2016 with the first stated objective of eliminating black money and then ending up a means to push digital payments. The announcement saw the government cancelling the legal tender of the Rs 1000 and 500 notes which had then constituted almost 87 percent of the currency in circulation.

The role of cash in the system has more than doubled since then—from around Rs 17 trillion as of November 8, 2016 to over Rs 34 trillion as of March 2024.

The unplanned move led to massive public hardships and deaths of over 100 people while waiting in queues at bank counters to deposit the banned notes.