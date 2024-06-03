Infosys CEO Salil Parekh took home Rs 66.25 crore in FY24, second highest after ex-Wipro CEO

BENGALURU: Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh's annual compensation increased 17% to Rs 66.25 crore in FY24, according to the company's annual report. He was the second highest paid CEO in the Indian IT industry after Wipro's former CEO Thierry Delaporte, who earned close to Rs 166 crore in FY24.

Parekh's compensation was 677 times that of the average salary of an Infosys employee. The average annual increase in the salaries of employees was 9% in India and the MRE (median remuneration of employees) was Rs 9,77,868 in FY24 compared to Rs 9,00,012 in FY23.

After receiving an annual payment of Rs 71.02 crore in FY22, Parekh's compensation fell 21% to Rs 56.44 crore in FY23 as he exercised fewer RSUs (Restricted Stock Units) compared to last fiscal.

Parekh's FY24 remuneration includes Rs 39.03 crore pertaining to exercise of 2,58,636 RSUs under the 2015 Plan and 32,447 RSUs under the 2019 Plan during fiscal 2024.