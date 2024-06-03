SBI on a song, soars 9.2% to become 6th most valuable company; m-cap tops Rs 8 trillion

MUMBAI: The nation’s largest lender State Bank of India on Monday made a few brownie points by becoming the sixth biggest company in terms of market capitalization with over Rs 8 trillion in value, which also makes it the most valued government entity and the third most valuable bank.

At the end of trading hours on Monday when the market was on steroids after exit polls gave a clear third term to Narendra Modi, with the Sensex rallying by 3.4 percent and the Nifty soaring by 2.35 percent, the SBI counter closed at 905.80 on the BSE, gaining as much as 9.12 percent over Friday’s close with a mcap of Rs 8,08390.27 crore or Rs 8.08 trillion. The stock rallied more than 12 percent intra-day to hit a high of Rs 912.10. Its shares have soared over 40 percent so far this year.

SBI also made history last month by becoming the most profitable company in the March quarter booking a whopping Rs 20,968 crore in net income, which is way higher than RIL, HDFC Bank and TCS, the otherwise most profitable entities.