Sebi updates Saarthi mobile app to help investors fight misleading information

MUMBAI: In its bid to contain if not stop the flood of misleading and biased information about markets and stocks, the regulator Sebi has launched a mobile app, which also doubles up as a user-friendly interface with comprehensive tools aimed at simplifying complex financial concepts.

The Securities and Exchange Board (Sebi) in a statement on Monday said the app is an updated version of the Saarthi app, which was introduced earlier.

The new app includes financial calculators and has modules that introduce and explain KYC procedures, mutual funds, exchange traded funds, buying and selling shares on stock exchanges, an investor grievances redressal mechanism and an online dispute resolution platform, Sebi whole-time member Ananth Narayan G said while launching it.

That apart, the app features a range of videos designed to assist investors in their personal finance planning.