Infosys CEO Parekh took home Rs 66.3 cr in FY24

BENGALURU: Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh’s annual compensation increased 17% to Rs 66.25 crore in FY24, as per the company’s annual report. He is the second highest paid CEO in Indian IT industry after Wipro’s former CEO Thierry Delaporte, who earned Rs 166 crore in FY24.

Parekh’s compensation was 677 times that of an average salary of an Infosys employee. The average annual increase in the salaries of employees was 9% in India and the MRE (median remuneration of employees) was Rs 9,77,868 in FY24 compared to Rs 9,00,012 in FY23.

After receiving an annual payment of Rs 71.02 crore in FY22, Parekh’s salary fell 21% to Rs 56.44 crore in FY23 as he exercised fewer RSUs (Restricted stock units) compared to last fiscal. Parekh’s FY24 remuneration includes Rs 39.03 crore pertaining to exercise of 2,58,636 RSUs under the 2015 Plan and 32,447 RSUs under the 2019 Plan during fiscal 2024.

Its chairman and non-executive and non-independent director (promoter) Nandan M Nilekani voluntarily chose not to receive any remuneration for his services rendered to the company. In the annual report, Nilekani said, “The Gen AI revolution presents an unrivaled opportunity.