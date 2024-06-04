Mother Dairy, Amul raise prices to offset costs

NEW DELHI: Amid heat stress, even leading dairy companies are facing low milk supplies, which is forcing them to increase prices. In a recent development, Mother Dairy announced a Rs 2 per litre hike in milk prices across all operating markets, effective from Monday, June 3. This decision follows Amul’s recent increase in rates, indicating a trend in the dairy industry.

In its statement, Mother Dairy said it has increased milk prices to offset production costs that have been rising for over a year. In the Delhi-NCR region, Mother Dairy has set the price of full cream milk at Rs 68 per litre. Toned milk is priced at Rs 56 per litre, while double-toned milk is priced at Rs 50 per litre. Furthermore, buffalo milk and cow milk prices have been increased to Rs 72 and Rs 58 per litre, respectively.

“Despite paying higher prices towards milk procurement in the last few months, the consumer prices were kept intact. Moreover, the heat stress across the country has been unprecedented and it is likely to further impact milk production,” the company said in a statement.

The company explained that despite the increase in farm prices, only a portion of it has been transferred to consumers, leading to an overall price revision of 3-4%. This strategy is designed to maintain a balance between the interests of milk producers and consumers. Meanwhile, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), known for the Amul brand, has also increased milk prices by around `2 per litre, effective from Monday, June 3.

This adjustment applies to various variants, with prices now set at Rs 36 for 500 ml of Amul buffalo milk, Rs 33 for 500 ml of Amul Gold milk, and Rs 30 for 500 ml of Amul Shakti milk.

“The price revision shall help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to our milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production,” GCMMF said in a statement. The effect of this hike could be seen across price rise in confectionery and other dairy products.