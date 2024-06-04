Business

PSU stock takes a beating; large CPSEs and PSU banks fall by over 20%

The Nifty Bank, Nifty CPSE and Nifty PSE indices – which track government-owned banks and companies – have collapsed by over 17% each around 12:30 pm.
Image used for representational purposes only.
Image used for representational purposes only.PTI
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Stocks of government-owned banks and entities have taken a severe hit as the election result trends by the afternoon shows BJP-led NDA may not get the landslide mandate as expected.

The Nifty Bank, Nifty CPSE and Nifty PSE indices – which track government-owned banks and companies – have collapsed by over 17% each around 12:30 in the afternoon.

Nifty Bank index has fallen by 17.78% or 1,423 points around 12:30. Nifty PSE index has fallen by 19.45% or 2,200 points, while Nifty CPSE has shed 18.5% or 1,304 points till 12:30.

Among the biggest losers in the PSU pack were REC Ltd, Bhel, BEL and SAIL – all down 25%. Concor, HAL and PFC were down over 25%. Mazagon DocK, Titagarh Rail System, Indian Bank and PNB fell by around 20%.

On Monday, Public sector stocks saw sharp jump in anticipation of return of BJP with a bigger mandate after the exits polls indicated so.

Among the PSU stocks, the Nifty PSU bank index surged 8.40% to close at 8,006 points with all its 12 constituents clocking gain on Monday. Bank of Baroda rallied 12.08% while the State Bank of India settled 9.48% higher. SBI also became the first public sector bank to have a market cap of Rs 8 lakh crore.

Also, Nifty CPSE indices jumped 471.90 points or 7.16% to end at 7,059.80 points, with NTPC climbing 9.33%, Power Grid gaining 9.03% and Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) surging 8.06%. Market experts said that as these stocks are heavily influenced by the government's economic agenda, a continuity in policies with increased focus on capital expenditure is a big positive for them.

The public sector companies have performed well under the 10-years of Modi government. The privatisation of CPSEs and PSU banks also got a push under the Modi government with the successful privatisation of Air India and Neelanchal Ispat Nigam, both of which were sold to Tatas.

Stock market
PSU stock

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com