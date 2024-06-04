PSU stock takes a beating; large CPSEs and PSU banks fall by over 20%

MUMBAI: Stocks of government-owned banks and entities have taken a severe hit as the election result trends by the afternoon shows BJP-led NDA may not get the landslide mandate as expected.

The Nifty Bank, Nifty CPSE and Nifty PSE indices – which track government-owned banks and companies – have collapsed by over 17% each around 12:30 in the afternoon.

Nifty Bank index has fallen by 17.78% or 1,423 points around 12:30. Nifty PSE index has fallen by 19.45% or 2,200 points, while Nifty CPSE has shed 18.5% or 1,304 points till 12:30.

Among the biggest losers in the PSU pack were REC Ltd, Bhel, BEL and SAIL – all down 25%. Concor, HAL and PFC were down over 25%. Mazagon DocK, Titagarh Rail System, Indian Bank and PNB fell by around 20%.

On Monday, Public sector stocks saw sharp jump in anticipation of return of BJP with a bigger mandate after the exits polls indicated so.

Among the PSU stocks, the Nifty PSU bank index surged 8.40% to close at 8,006 points with all its 12 constituents clocking gain on Monday. Bank of Baroda rallied 12.08% while the State Bank of India settled 9.48% higher. SBI also became the first public sector bank to have a market cap of Rs 8 lakh crore.