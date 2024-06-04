Sebi updates app to fight against misinformation

MUMBAI: Capital market regulator Sebi has launched a mobile app to prevent flooding of misleading and biased information about markets/stocks, which also doubles up as a user-friendly interface with comprehensive tools aimed at simplifying complex financial concepts.

The Securities and Exchange Board (Sebi) in a statement on Monday said mobile app Saarthi2 is updated version of the Saarthi app, which was introduced earlier as a user-friendly interface with comprehensive tools aimed at simplifying complex financial concepts.

The new app includes financial calculators, and has modules that introduce and explain KYC procedures, mutual funds, exchange traded funds, buying and selling shares on stock exchanges, an investor grievances redressal mechanism, and an online dispute resolution platform, Sebi whole-time member Ananth Narayan G said while launching the app.

That apart, the app features a range of videos designed to assist investors in their personal finance planning.

“In today’s era, where social media provides biased or misleading information, there is a need for an unbiased, objective, and trusted source of investment information. Saarthi app serves this purpose by empowering investors with reliable and essential insights into the securities market.

This tool can be especially useful for young investors who are at the beginning of their financial journey,” Narayan said. The app has a dynamic content, allowing one to keep pace with the rapidly evolving market conditions, he said, and sought public suggestions to further refine and enhance the app so that it continues to serve investors, he said. The app is available for download on Google Play Store and the iOS App Store.