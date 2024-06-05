Mkt may see short-term volatility

NEW DELHI: Domestic equity market is likely to experience volatility in the short term following the election result which turned out to be a total dampener for Dalal Street.

With the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failing to reach the 272 mark and the dependence on allies for a third term, experts said the market participants would keep a close watch on the coalition government’s ability to continue with firm policies.

Rahul Singh, CIO-equities, Tata Asset Management, said the election result is likely to lead to a more balanced market; risk-reward in large caps and underperforming sectors like banking and consumer appears more favourable. On the other hand, there is likely to be greater scrutiny and valuation discipline in the performing sectors like capital goods, power, defence and manufacturing, he added.

Singh further added that the macro parameters are likely to remain largely stable and hence provide downside support to valuations. He said that the key data points to watch going forward would be the tilt of government policy and the Union Budget. “More specifically any moderation in the capital spending outlook in favour of consumption support can further drive sectoral preferences going toward.”