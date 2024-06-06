Hiring activity sees 11% annual surge in May

BENGALURU: The overall hiring index shifted from 265 in May 2023 to 295 in May 2024, according to foundit Insights Tracker (fit) hiring trends for May 2024. The report says compared to the previous year, there was an (11%) increase in hiring, indicating a substantial recovery in employment opportunities.

The tracker indicated that hiring in tier-2 cities has shown consistent growth trends compared to the metropolitan areas, with cities such as Kochi, Coimbatore, and Jaipur emerging as key hiring locations.

Sekhar Garisa, CEO, foundit (previously Monster APAC & ME), a Quess company, said, “It is remarkable to note the flourishing performance of tier-2 cities in terms of hiring, outpacing their metropolitan counterparts.

These cities have showcased consistent upward trends, particularly driven by the Production and Manufacturing sector, where we are witnessing a surge in recruitment.” It’s evident that tier-2 cities are becoming increasingly attractive hubs for businesses seeking expansion opportunities and tapping into diverse talent pools for sustainable growth, Garisa added.