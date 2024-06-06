Not just spectrum auction, other telecom reforms likely to be delayed

NEW DELHI: After the postponement of the spectrum auction, other initiatives within the telecom ministry, such as rolling out regulations for the Telecommunication Act 2023 and implementing other telecom reforms, are likely to be delayed.

According to Department of Telecommunication (DoT) officials, the auction was deferred due to a lack of clarity within the government. Therefore, no decisions will be made on the auction until the situation becomes clearer. The DoT had planned several reforms, including curbing pesky calls and developing regulations for the Telecommunication Bill.

“We don’t want to conduct the spectrum auction until a new government is formed,” said an official. “Initially, we considered deferring the auction for 10 days, but with no clear timeframe for government formation, we’ve delayed it for 20 days. This delay will impact not only the spectrum auction but also other telecom-related work,” the official added.