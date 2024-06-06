NSE handles record 1,971 cr transaction

NEW DELHI: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) made a world record by processing 1,971 crore transactions in a single day.

“NSE handled the highest ever - world record - number of transactions in a single day today on June 5, 2024, in a 6 hours and 15 minutes (915 am to 330 pm) single trading day - 1,971 crore (19.71 billion) orders per day. 28.55 crore (280.55 million) trades per day,” NSE MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said on X platform.

The record surge in volume came as benchmarks - Sensex and Nifty- made a strong comeback on Wednesday. Nifty started the session with a gap-up and extended the lead as the session progressed. The three heavyweights - HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were the major contributors of the rally.