Zee board okays Rs 2,000 crore fundraising; stock up five per cent

Zee Entertainment Enterprises, which has been facing an array of issues after the proposed $10-billion merger with Sony fell through and the resultant issues, has said its board has approved fundraising of up to Rs 2,000 crore via issuance of shares or eligible securities.

The news sent Zee shares rallying 5 percent at Rs 153.75 apiece on the BSE on Thursday. The stock has gained 12.5 percent in a month, despite falling revenues and inability to fund a buyer.

Zee had earlier said it would consider fundraising by way of issuance of equity shares and/or via private placement, a qualified institutional placement, preferential issue, or any other method or combination of methods subject to such approvals as may be required.

The fundraising approval comes after the Japanese major Sony scrapped its $10-billion mega merger earlier in January this year with Zee. The merger was agreed up on in December 2022 but issues about control and the likely continuation of Puneet Goenka as the chief executive led to Sony calling of the deal.