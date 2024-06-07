Crypto exchange CoinDCX eyes $100 million AUM by 2025

NEW DELHI: Crypto exchange CoinDCX on Thursday announced the launch of CoinDCX Prime, which offers services to High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs), Family Offices, and Institutional Investors. It also aims for $100 million AUM by 2025.

CoinDCX, which has over 1.5 crore Indian investors, has seen a major rise in HNI and institutional participation within the Indian crypto market.

“CoinDCX has established itself as a leading platform for HNIs and institutional investors,” said Minal Thukral, Head of Strategy and Growth. “We’ve onboarded over 100 institutional investors, 2,500+ HNI clients, and serve over 25 family offices already. There is major demand from this category of investors, which is why we are launching Prime Services,” he added.

A Bain study has indicated more than half of very-high- and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and nearly 40% of high-net-worth individuals globally plan to raise their allocation to alternatives over the next three years beyond conventional investments. CoinDCX said with crypto assets receiving validation post the approval of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), institutional participation and interest in crypto have surged.