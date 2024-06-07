RBI to set up Digital Payments Intelligence platform to prevent cyber frauds

BENGALURU: Highlighting the need for a system-wide approach to prevent and mitigate digital payments frauds, the Reserve Bank of India on Friday proposed to establish a Digital Payments Intelligence platform. This is for network level intelligence and real-time data sharing across the digital payments ecosystem. The central bank has constituted a committee to examine various aspects of setting up the platform.

According to the central bank's recent report, digital payment frauds in the country saw an over five-fold jump to Rs 1,457 crore in the fiscal year ended March 2024 as compared to the previous year.

Governor Shaktikanta Das said the RBI has taken a number of measures over the years to deepen digital payments while ensuring their safety and security.