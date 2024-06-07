TCS launches Gen AI aggregation platform WisdomNext

BENGALURU: The country's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday unveiled TCS AI WisdomNext, a platform that aggregates multiple Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) services into a single interface. This announcement comes at a time when IT companies are leveraging this technology to serve their customers better.
Tata Group firms are already executing more than 100 GenAI projects. Siva Ganesan, Head, AI.Cloud Unit, TCS, said, this platform helps customers take advantage of GenAI to unlock the full potential of their data, drive greater business innovation and efficiency, and gain a competitive edge.
"Customers appreciate the newly launched platform’s ability to help navigate a diverse and quickly evolving AI marketplace and rapidly compose 'art-of-the-possible' solutions. We are solving business problems and helping our customers redefine what it means to harness the power of GenAI," he said.
TCS’ AI for Business Study found that while business executives are generally positive about the impact of AI, they are less certain about the path to transformation. TCS AI WisdomNext helps businesses choose the right models and simplify the design of new business solutions using GenAI tools. It also enables businesses to reuse pre-existing components to accelerate the design.
At the company's launch event, executives said already many customers are already leveraging it across BFSI, retail, and consumer domains. The company has trained over 300,000 employees on the foundational skills of AI/ ML, including GenAI.
Recently, CEO K Krithivasan told shareholders that the rise of GenAI has been catching customers’ attention, and it promises a leap in productivity and accelerates the creation of new products and services. “Although still in the early stages of adoption, the use of GenAI is expected to transform every industry,” he said.
The company has created one of the largest AI / ML and GenAI talent pools in the industry. “We have doubled down on partnerships in areas such as AI, cloud, quantum computing and cybersecurity. These early investments have given TCS a head start in being a partner in our customers’ technology adoption journey," he said.