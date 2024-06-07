TCS launches Gen AI aggregation platform WisdomNext

TCS’ AI for Business Study found that while business executives are generally positive about the impact of AI, they are less certain about the path to transformation. TCS AI WisdomNext helps businesses choose the right models and simplify the design of new business solutions using GenAI tools. It also enables businesses to reuse pre-existing components to accelerate the design.

At the company's launch event, executives said already many customers are already leveraging it across BFSI, retail, and consumer domains. The company has trained over 300,000 employees on the foundational skills of AI/ ML, including GenAI.

Recently, CEO K Krithivasan told shareholders that the rise of GenAI has been catching customers’ attention, and it promises a leap in productivity and accelerates the creation of new products and services. “Although still in the early stages of adoption, the use of GenAI is expected to transform every industry,” he said.

The company has created one of the largest AI / ML and GenAI talent pools in the industry. “We have doubled down on partnerships in areas such as AI, cloud, quantum computing and cybersecurity. These early investments have given TCS a head start in being a partner in our customers’ technology adoption journey," he said.