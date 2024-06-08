RBI unveils 14 goals for its centenary celebrations in April 2035

MUMBAI: From positioning itself as the model central bank of the Global South to capital account liberalization to the globalization of the rupee and reviewing the monetary policy framework, the Reserve Bank, which is in the final decade of its inception to hit the century-mark in 2035, has unveiled a roadmap for the centenary celebrations with 14 aspirational goals.

The monetary authority kicked off the 90th foundation day celebrations on April 1, 2024. The Reserve Bank of India was established on April 1, 1935 as a private stock company by the British but in accordance with the provisions of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. The RBI was initially headquartered in the then Calcutta, and was permanently moved to Bombay in 1937.

The other key goals, aimed at enhancing the country’s footprint across the world, include the deepening financial inclusion, which in the past decade has seen tremendous success not just in its territorial jurisdiction but globally as well; widening the financial inclusion, building safeguards against payment frauds, and addressing the balance between price stability and economic growth from an emerging market economy perspective among others.

“As the Reserve Bank approaches the centenary year, RBI@100, it will gear up even more to remain future-ready for our fast-growing economy,” said Governor Shaktikanta Das said Friday while announcing the review of the monetary policy.

He said the central bank has drawn up strategies for the next decade, which include policy actions to position the RBI as “a model central bank of Global South” and appealed to observers of the economy and financial system to closely examine these action plans.

Global South typically refers to the regions and countries such as India, Brazil, Mexico, China, Latin America, and Africa that are underdeveloped economies or low income economies.

“This is not a static document as we are living in a dynamic world. Our endeavour will be to continually update it as may be required,” Das said.