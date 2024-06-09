NARCL may miss Rs 2 Lakh crore target

NEW DELHI: The National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) may not be able to achieve the target of acquiring Rs 2 lakh crore assets by the end of the current financial year.

According to sources in the finance ministry, the Rs 2 lakh crore target is not sacrosanct. Many of the assets identified to be taken over by the NARCL have already been resolved, and therefore, it is not necessary that the target has to be achieved, a finance ministry official told TNIE.

NARCL, which is known as Bad Bank, has so far acquired around Rs 93,000 crore worth of stressed assets. The asset reconstruction company, which was set up in 2021, had the target of acquiring stressed assets of about Rs 2 Lakh crore in phases within extant regulations of RBI. It intends to acquire these through 15% Cash and 85% in Security Receipts (SRs).

The government has set aside Rs 30,600 crore to back SRs issued by NARCL for acquiring these assets. The guarantee will be valid for 5 years. The condition precedent for invocation of guarantee would be resolution or liquidation. The guarantee would cover the shortfall between the face value of the SR and the actual realisation.