Tax on hybrids should be merit-based: Toyota Motor

NEW DELHI: Amid growing popularity of hybrid vehicles in India, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said the final call taken by the GST Council regarding tax relief on hybrid cars should be “merit-based” rather than the current system where taxes on four-wheelers are determined by body and engine size.

The manufacturer of Innova Hycorss and Hyryder models said they are doing their best to bring down prices of hybrids in India.

“It is up to the GST Council to take a call on GST rate on hybrids…What we are saying is that policies and taxation should be aligned towards the national goals (i.e becoming self-energy reliant and reducing carbon emission) and enabling consumers to make a better choice in terms of technology meeting those national goals,” said Vikram Gulati, country head and executive vice-president, Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

Currently, India levies a GST of 28% on vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, including hybrids, and 5% on electric vehicles. However, with the inclusion of cess, the tax on hybrid vehicles is about 43%

Carmakers such as Honda, Toyota and Maruti Suzuki have been lobbying that taxes on hybrids should be brought down as they will play an important role in the decarbonisation process. However, carmakers such as Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra have opposed a rate cut on hybrids highlighting that the entire focus of the industry should remain transition towards EVs.

Now that the general elections in India are over, all eyes are on Cabinet formation and the government’s road map for the auto industry. Carmakers like MSIL and Toyota would be hoping that their call on hybrids is discussed in the next GST Council meet. Earlier, outgoing Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said he had requested finance ministry to reduce the GST on hybrid cars to 12%. If this request is considered, prices of popular hybrid vehicles may see a price cut of Rs 2-4 lakh, bringing them on a par with petrol-powered models. For the time being, TKM said they are doing their best to bring down the prices of hybrids.