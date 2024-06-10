Toy manufacturers expect PLI scheme even as govt remain non-committal

MUMBAI: The toy manufacturing sector – which has seen exports growth stagnating over the past couple of years – is now hoping for a PLI scheme to revive its fortunes.

The industry is confident of a production-linked incentive scheme for the sector in FY25 even though several government officials have denied the government is considering a PLI scheme for the sector.

The government sources have denied a PLI scheme for the sector as it feels the industry has already benefitted from a hike in customs duty on toys from 20% to 70% and the quality control measures taken by the government. Sources also said that the PLI scheme was mainly aimed at helping the sunrise sector, and toys manufacturing is not part of that sector.

Manasvi Singh, Co-Founder of Jammbo, a toy manufacturing start-up, told TNIE that the industry is confident that a PLI scheme for the sector would come into force by 1 April 2025. Manasvi Singh even quoted the figure of Rs 3,400 crore that the government has already allocated for the PLI scheme for the sector.