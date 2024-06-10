What Modi 3.0 means for your money

The surprise was not anticipated. In India’s general election, held in seven phases over weeks, voters put all exit pollsters to shame. They gave a reduced mandate to the incumbent prime minister, Narendra Modi, but also gave up a leg to the opposition. The stock market reaction of a boom after the exit polls were announced and then a bust after the election results showed that trading in stocks and derivatives is not for the faint-hearted. Those who have been regular readers of this column would know that investing regularly over the long term is a relatively safer way towards wealth creation for most of you.

To become a successful trader, you need to know much more than most people on the street. It is tough to outperform others competing for the same share of trading profits. For example, institutional investors were seen buying shares on the day the exit poll data was revealed. They were selling on the day when election results sprung a surprise. That was absolute panic. That happened to a sophisticated bunch of institutional investors who are far more resourceful than you. It is learnt from the stock market data that high net worth investors managed to sell when share prices peaked on the exit polls day and buy back when share prices crashed on the election result day.

However, that is all part of the controversy that erupted with the opposition parties demanding an investigation.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India may have to look for the trail of transactions and figure out if there was any foul play. Something similar happened in 2004 when election results surprised financial markets. As far as your money goes, political noises will settle down, and it will be time for everyone to return to work and business.