Captains steering the country’s economic engine

Even as major economic ministries such as finance and commerce did not see any changes in their respective ministers, some new names in strategically important ministries have been added to the new cabinet. We look at major issues and challenges these ministers may need to address in the short- and medium-term. The task in hand would be tougher for the ministers this time around given the coalition compulsions.

Many new challenges await Sitharaman

Despite all the talks about an inevitable change in the Ministry of Finance under Modi 3.0, Nirmala Sitharman has been retained as the finance minister of the country.

This is her second consecutive term as the finance minister of India. While she has proven herself in her first stint as the finance minister, giving stability to the economy marred by Covid pandemic and geopolitical tensions, her second stint would be about taking several sore issues head-on.

The minister’s task isn’t easy amid global slowdown and supply shocks. Giving impetus to private investment, job creation and rising food prices are key challenges before the minister in the current scenario. She, in her new stint, would also need to address the thorny issue of rationalizing Goods and Services Tax (GST).

With cries of high taxes on goods and services making life of common man difficult, the minister would have to lead the GST Council to take the difficult decision of rationalising the GST rates without taking a hit on the exchequer.

Taking privatisation of central PSUs with more vigour, simplifying direct tax rules through the Direct Tax Code and making Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) more effective are other major tasks at hands of the minister.

She would also have to handle the issue of increasing animosity between the states and the Centre over division of resources. Her work becomes even more challenging amid coalition compulsions, and changed political scenarios.

Piyush Goyal, Min of Commerce, Industries

Piyush Goyal will take charge of the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry for the second straight time. Goyal, who has worn many hats as minister, has his work cut out in his new stint. The primary being reviving the country’s manufacturing sector. Despite its Make in India initiative, the government failed to meet the target of increasing share of manufacturing to 25% and creating 100 million jobs by 2020. It had to shift this goalpost to 2025. In addition, implementing free trade agreements (FTAs) with various countries that were on the cards could prove to be challenging for the coalition government because of potential disagreements. Besides this, slowing foreign direct investment (FDI) is a key challenge the minister will have to address in his second stint as the commerce and industries minister. Among others, rising trade deficit with China remains a challenge.