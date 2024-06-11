India will be the global leader in the age of AI: GitHub CEO

“India will not just be a global leader, but the global leader in the age of AI. Creativity in Indian open source will flourish, with a spring of AI innovations and startups blooming. And Indian businesses will carve a competitive advantage in the global market, as their developers build software with an accelerated speed of code,” Dohmke added.

Developers are already 55% faster when using Copilot. India is on the brink of a great convergence between the world’s largest population of developers and the newfound possibility of AI. If enabled, this great convergence will generate a consequential economic boom in India that could be felt around the world for generations to come, he added.

GitHub has also partnered with IT services company Infosys to launch the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Mohammed Rafee Tarafdar, CTO at Infosys, said, “GitHub Copilot is empowering our developers to become more productive, efficient, and enabling them to focus more on value creating tasks. Generative AI is transforming every aspect of the software development lifecycle, and using Infosys Topaz assets, we are accelerating Gen AI adoption for our clients."