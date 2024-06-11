Tax devolution: Rs 1.4 lakh crore released to states

NEW DELHI: The Centre has released Rs 1,39,750 crore in the month of June from the regular release of the devolution amount, according to a Ministry of Finance statement released on Monday.

This will enable state governments to accelerate development and capital spending.

The Interim Budget 2024-25 has a provision of Rs 12,19,783 crore towards devolution of taxes to states. With this release, the total amount devolved (for FY2024-25) to states till June 10, 2024, is Rs 2,79,500 crore.