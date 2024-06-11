Vodafone Idea close to getting Rs 14,000-crore credit line from SBI, others

MUMBAI: A consortium of mostly state-run lenders led by State Bank of India has more or less agreed to extend a Rs 14,000-crore credit line to the cash-strapped mobile phone operator Vodafone Idea, which has been trying to turn around its bleeding operations through a series of steps, including rolling out 5G services.

The debt raising when completed will be part of its overall funding plan of Rs 25,000 crore for capex spending as it looks to come out of heavy losses.

According to a source, the other lenders in the mostly state-run lenders consortium include Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India among others.

Calls to SBI and other lenders as also to Vodafone Idea did not elicit responses but a banking source has confirmed to TNIE that banks have given an in-principle commitment to the company for the Rs 14,000 crore loan which will be disbursed in tranches.

The proceeds will be used to repay operational creditors, roll out a 5G network where it has been missing in action for years, and pay for additional spectrum for which the auction is underway now.