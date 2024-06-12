‘India will be global leader in the age of AI’

BENGALURU: India will overtake the US as the largest software developer community by 2027, GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke said on Tuesday. Dohmke was in Bengaluru and addressing technology leaders at GitHub Galaxy Bengaluru, he said where software developers are, economic growth follows.

He said India’s developer population is booming, the Age of AI has begun. He told this newspaper that Artificial Intelligence will not replace coders. When asked what is the right age for a student to learn coding, he said six or seven years.

In India, Microsoft-owned GitHub, a copilot-powered developer platform, continues to see adoption of its Copilot-powered platform by companies in every industry, including Cognizant, MakeMyTrip, and Paytm. In 2018, Microsoft acquired GitHub for $7.5 billion. There are over 15.4 million developers in India building on GitHub, growing 33% YoY.

“India will not just be a global leader, but global leader in the age of AI. Creativity in Indian open source will flourish. Indian businesses will carve a competitive advantage, as their developers build software with an accelerated speed of code,” Dohmke added.