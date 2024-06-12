Ola Electric’s Rs 7,250-cr IPO gets Sebi nod, listing likely within one month

NEW DELHI: Ola Electric, India’s largest electric scooter maker, has received market regulator Sebi’s approval to launch its much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO). According to sources, the company received the approval on Tuesday and is eyeing a listing on the bourses within a month.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is expected to formally issue the update in the coming days. According to the last update on June 7, Ola Electric’s DRHP was under process. Without mentioning anything about the IPO, Ola Electric founder Bhavish Aggarwal wrote ‘Exciting month ahead’ on X.

The Bengaluru-based company had filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the market capital regulator in December 2023. As per the filing, the public issue will comprise a fresh issue of Rs 5,500 Cr and an offer for sale (OFS) component of up to 9.51 crore shares. The total size of the IPO is pegged at Rs 7,250 crore.