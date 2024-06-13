Adani on deal street again as Ambuja snaps up Penna Cement for Rs 10,422 crore

MUMBAI: The Adani group-owned Ambuja Cements has snapped up 100 percent equity from the promoters of the Hyderabad-based Penna Cement -- P Pratap Reddy and family -- for Rs 10,422 crore, as the ports-to-airports-to-energy conglomerate seeks to ramp up its cement play, which began in 2022 with the acquisition of Ambuja Cements and ACC.

In an exchange filing on Thursday, Ambuj said the indicative time period for completion of the deal is three to four months.

The move will increase the already competitive cement market which is currently dominated by the Birlas-owned Ultratech which has an annual capacity of 146 million tonnes, while Adani’s current capacity is just half of that at around 79 mtpa across 18 plants, which gives it a 14 percent market share.

With 550 mtpa capacity, the country is the second largest cement maker in the world after China’s 1.5 billion tonnes as of 2022.

Adani group which has been expanding operations through debt-driven acquisitions all these while, said the entire acquisition cost will be met through internal accruals.

Ambuja will acquire 100 percent shares of Penna from its promoter group P Pratap Reddy and family. The acquisition will be fully funded through internal accruals, said the cash-rich company that is also fully debt-free. As of March 2024, it was sitting on a cash pile of over Rs 24,300 crore and had a Rs 8300-crore warranty money from the promoters.

“The acquisition is a significant step forward in Ambuja Cement’s accelerating growth journey,” said Ajay Kapur, the chief executive of Ambuja Cements.

Penna’s consolidated turnover for the last three years stood at Rs 1,241 crore (FY24), Rs 2,002 crore (FY23 and Rs 3,204 crore in FY22, he said.

Penna Cement was incorporated in October 1991 in Hyderabad, and has cement manufacturing in Sri Lanka as well apart from the home market, directly and through its subsidiaries. It has an installed capacity of 10 mtpa now and is reportedly adding 5.5 mtpa.