Elon Musk accused of having sexual relationships with women employees at SpaceX

Space X CEO Elon Musk has been accused of having sexual relationship with a former SpaceX intern and other women employees.

The Wall Street Journal has come out with a Exclusive story headlined, "Elon Musk’s Boundary-Blurring Relationships With Women at SpaceX."

The Journal’s article, according to The Verge, cites text messages, emails, and other documents. It is based on interviews with more than 48 people, including friends and family members of the women, as well as former employees.

Musk didn’t reply to WSJ’s requests for comment, the report said.

In 2021, five former SpaceX employees said there was a “culture of sexual harassment” in the company. One of those women described multiple instances of being groped. A 2022 story, The Verge said, reported that a flight attendant on Musk’s private jet said he exposed himself and offered “to buy her a horse in exchange for an erotic massage,” according to Business Insider. Earlier this year, a former SpaceX employee filed a lawsuit alleging sexual abuse and discrimination.

SpaceX is also being investigated by California’s civil rights agency over allegations that the company discriminates against women and retaliated against workers who raised concerns.