IFSC to finalise direct listing norms by early July

MUMBAI: The final rules for direct listing of public companies on the Gift City exchanges will be ready early next month and the first public float may take place within a quarter from there, the International Financial Services Centres Authority chairman K Rajaraman has said.

While the government has already notified the regulations to enable direct listing of domestic companies in Gift-City in January, the IFSC Authority in May sought comments on a consultation paper on additional regulatory requirements.

“We realised that our regulations of dual listing and direct listing needed a little update. Therefore, in the last two months we have updated the listing regulations that have gone through the public consultation process. We are likely to place it for final approval in our authority meeting by this end of this month. It will probably get notified by early next month,” Rajaraman told a select group of reporters at the BSE headquarters here.