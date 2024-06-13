India will require $215 bn to reach target of 500 GW renewable energy by ’30

NEW DELHI: India will require $190 billion-$215 billion of investment over the next seven years to achieve the target of 500 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity by 2030, according to Moody’s report.

The country will need another $150 billion-$170 billion of investment will be required for electricity transmission and distribution as well as energy storage.

“The sizeable pipeline of announced projects will keep the financial leverage of renewable power companies rated by Moody’s high over the next two-three years – a credit negative – but the leverage of government-related issuers will remain moderate over the same period, given their relatively strong balance sheets,” said Abhishek Tyagi, Moody’s Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

He also highlighted the strong growth in the country’s renewable energy capacity to continue but coal will remain a major source of electricity generation over the next 8-10 years.