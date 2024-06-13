Pension panel may not mimic Andhra model

NEW DELHI: The Somanathan Committee set up to review the pension scheme for government employees is not copying the Andhra Pradesh Model as has been commonly reported in the media, government sources told TNIE.

The government official, who is closely associated with the workings of the committee, also said that the Somanathan committee is yet to submit its final report.

Another official from the Department of Financial Services (DFS) told this newspaper that the committee has in principle agreed to safeguard the interest of the employees. However, he said that the discussions are still at early stages.