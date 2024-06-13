Sensex, Nifty hit fresh record high levels in early trade

MUMBAI: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty hit their fresh record high levels in early trade on Thursday after retail inflation slipped to one-year low in May along with buying in IT stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 538.89 points to hit its lifetime peak of 77,145.46. The NSE Nifty climbed 158.1 points to its record peak of 23,481.05.

Among the 30 Sensex companies, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Nestle, Titan, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and Bajaj Finserv were the biggest gainers.

Hindustan Unilever and Power Grid were the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Hong Kong quoted higher while Tokyo and Shanghai traded lower. US markets ended mostly with gains.