Ambuja acquires Penna Cement for Rs 10,422 crore

MUMBAI: Adani group-owned Ambuja Cements has acquired 100% equity from the promoters of the Hyderabad-based Penna Cement — P Pratap Reddy and family — for Rs 10,422 crore, as the ports-to-airports-to-energy conglomerate seeks to ramp up its cement play, which began in 2022 with the acquisition of Ambuja Cements and ACC.

In an exchange filing on Thursday, . The move will increase the already competitive cement market, which is currently dominated by the Birlas-owned Ultratech with an annual capacity of 146 million tonne, while Adani’s current capacity is just half of that at about 79 mtpa across 18 plants, which gives it a 14% market share.

With 550 mtpa capacity, the country is the second-largest cement maker in the world after China’s 1.5 billion tonne as of 2022. Adani groupsaid the entire acquisition cost will be met via internal accruals.

Ambuja will acquire 100% shares of Penna from its promoter group P Pratap Reddy and family. The acquisition will be fully funded through internal accruals, said the cash-rich company that is also fully debt-free. As of March 2024, it was sitting on a cash pile of over Rs 24,300 crore and had a Rs 8,300 crore warranty money from the promoters.

“The acquisition is a significant step forward in Ambuja Cement’s accelerating growth journey,” said Ajay Kapur, CEO, Ambuja Cements. Penna’s consolidated turnover for the last three years stood at Rs 1,241 crore (FY24), Rs 2,002 crore (FY23 and Rs 3,204 crore in FY22, he said.