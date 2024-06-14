France makes 700-million-euro offer for Atos security units

PARIS: Debt-laden tech group Atos said Friday the French state has made a 700-million-euro bid for its most sensitive businesses, including cybersecurity and the supercomputers used for the country's nuclear deterrent.

The offer, equivalent to $750 million, comes after Paris said it would not allow the French company's strategic activities from being taken over by foreign actors.

Atos said in a statement that its board and management "will discuss this proposal with the French State, noting that no assurances can be made that the parties will successfully negotiate and enter into a definitive agreement".

The French state is seeking to acquire the group's activities in advanced computing, mission-critical systems and cybersecurity.

It also comes three days after Atos chose a financial rescue offer from its main shareholder, French-owned IT consultancy Onepoint, over a bid from Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky.

Atos, which holds contracts with the French army and is the IT partner for the Paris Olympics, is sagging under almost five billion euros of debt.