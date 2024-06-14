G Kishan Reddy assumes charge as coal minister

NEW DELHI: G Kishan Reddy assumed the role of Minister of Coal and Mines on Thursday. Former Union Minister of Coal, Mines, and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi handed over the charge to Reddy in the presence of Minister of State, Coal and Mines, Satish Chandra Dubey. Minister of State Satish Chandra Dubey officially assumed charge on June 11, 2024.

V L Kantha Rao, Secretary, Ministry of Mines, Amrit Lal Meena, Secretary, Ministry of Coal and other senior officials were also present. Reddy expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for entrusting him with the responsibility to serve as the Union Minister and for the opportunity to serve the people of Bharat. He said both ministries will work with determination, devotion, dedication and honesty.