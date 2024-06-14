Wholesale inflation rises for third straight month in May at 2.61%, food items costlier

NEW DELHI: The wholesale inflation rose for the third consecutive month in May at 2.61 per cent on account of rise in prices of food articles, especially vegetables, and manufactured items.

The wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation was 1.26 per cent in the previous month.

It was (-) 3.61 per cent in May 2023.

"Positive rate of inflation in May, 2024 is primarily due to increase in prices of food articles, manufacture of food products, crude petroleum & natural gas, mineral oils, other manufacturing etc," the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement on Friday.

As per the data, inflation in food articles rose 9.82 per cent in May, as against 7.74 per cent in April.