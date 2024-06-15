Harsh, unsafe working conditions in Amazon warehouses, complain workers

The working conditions for workers in Amazon warehouses are more or less the same in India as it is said to be in developed countries. It has been quite some time that Amazon workers in US have been complaining about the harsh working conditions in Amazon warehouses. Lately, the sad plight of the workers at Amazon warehouse in Haryana's Manesar has come to the limelight with reports suggesting that the workers were subject to stand for long hours without even a fan and forced to pack 240 articles in an hour and so on.

The workers complained that work at the Manesar warehouse is physically demanding and continuous standing often leads to dizziness and exhaustion, and injuries are common. The workers reportedly said that break times are tightly monitored and even a simple trip to the washroom incurs penalties.

A 24-year-old worker recently revealed to The Indian Express that employees in Manesar warehouses are routinely asked to pledge not to take breaks, including for water or toilet visits, until they achieve specific targets. These targets often involve unloading packages from large trucks, a physically demanding task exacerbated by the scorching temperatures of up to 50°C during the ongoing heatwave.

Amazon India, according to NDTV, responded to the allegations with its spokesperson claiming that the company takes the safety and well-being of its employees seriously. They mentioned the presence of heat index monitoring devices and cooling measures in their facilities, asserting that employees are provided with adequate water, hydration breaks, and rest opportunities.

However, a report published by The Guardian in March 2023 reveals that