National Pension System and Atal Pension Yojana corpus surpasses Rs 12.3 Lakh Crore, targets Rs 15 Lakh crore this fiscal

CHENNAI: The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) Chairman Deepak Mohanty on Friday said the total corpus under the National Pension System (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) has crossed Rs 12.3 lakh crore as of now and a target has been set at Rs 15 lakh crore this fiscal year.

Addressing reporters here, Mohanty said the government employees covered under the national pension scheme is 92 lakh while in the private sector it is 56 lakh. In Tamil Nadu, he said 30% of women in the private sector from Chennai and 27% of them in the private sector in rest of the state are covered under the national pension scheme.

This is more than the national average of 25% and it is due to larger participation of women in the workforce, he said. He said that a total of 16,000 corporates (both public and private) have joined the NPS but the take up rate among the corporate employees is not that high and PFRDA is increasing awareness so that more corporate employees join NPS.

Mohanty said in Tamil Nadu 2,500 corporates have taken to the NPS system. These include 4 lakh private sector employees.

Parrying away queries on Tamil Nadu not joining NPS, he said it is a flexible low-cost regulatory scheme. According to him, the returns under NPS are good. He added that the annual return on equity has been over 13%. Last year, since the equity market did well, the returns have been 33%.