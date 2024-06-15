Tata Nexon sales hit 7 lakh unit milestones, offering discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh

Homegrown auto major Tata Motors said on Saturday that sales of its compact SUV - Nexon - have breached the 7 lakh unit milestone. Launched in 2017, Nexon has been India’s largest-selling SUV for three consecutive years from 2021 to 2023.

The company said that all Tata Motors passenger vehicle dealers and showrooms across the country are organising special events to celebrate the Nexon. Tata Motors said that it is giving benefits up to Rs 1 lakh (depending on model and variant) for customers who have booked and await delivery of their Nexon along with those booking afresh or wanting to upgrade their existing Nexon to its new avatar.

Nexon comes at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 15.50 lakh for the top variant.

Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, "Over the past seven years, the unwavering support and love of its expanding customer base have made the Nexon an iconic brand in the industry. With a wide choice of powertrains and personas, we have ensured that there is an ideal Nexon for every evolving need and discerning choice of our customers. To celebrate this landmark achievement of 7 lakh sales in 7 years and to express our sincere gratitude to the growing Nexon family, we are passing on exciting price benefits for both existing and new customers."

The Nexon comes with two engine options - a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that churns out 120 hp and 170 Nm and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 115 hp and 260 Nm. The two engines are available with 6-speed MT and 6-speed AMT options. Additionally, the petrol engine offers a 5-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox with paddle shifters, depending on the variant. The SUV is also available in electric powertrain.

Nexon was India’s 1st GNCAP 5 star rated vehicle in 2018 In Feb 2024, the new gen Nexon received its GNCAP 5 star rating as per the enhanced 2022 protocol, which was soon followed with the Nexon. ev achieving the prestigious 5-star rating from Bharat-NCAP, this month.

Nexon faced competition from the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue. Competition in this high volume segment has intensified since the launch of Mahindra & Mahindra XUV 3XO.

Nexon’s journey to the 7 lakh milestone:

1 Lakh: August 2019 (25 months)

2 Lakh: May 2021 (20 months)

3 Lakh: March 2022 (10 months)

4 Lakh: October 2022 (7 months)

5 Lakh: April 2023 (6 months)

6 Lakh: December 2023 (8 months)

7 Lakh: July 2024 (7 months)