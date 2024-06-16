Rules of Data Protection law drafting in advanced stage: Ashwini Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI: Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said drafting of rules under the data protection legislation is in advanced stage with industry-wide consultations slated soon.

He asserted that India will look at doubling electronics production and adding jobs under the Modi 3.0 government. He assured that the agenda on digital regulatory framework remains “intact”. The timelines for semiconductor plants of Micron and Tata Group are on track.

The process of implementation of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act will be based on ‘digital-by-design’ principle, paving way for a new way of working. The work on creating this ‘digital by design’ platform is also moving in parallel, Vaishnaw said. Such a platform or portal will be created in-house by the likes of NIC and DIC.

Parliament had passed the DPDP Act in August last year. The key piece of legislation aims to protect privacy of citizens while proposing a penalty of up to Rs 250 crore on entities for misusing or failing to protect digital data of individuals.