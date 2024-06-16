Rules of Data Protection law drafting in advanced stage: Ashwini Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI: Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said drafting of rules under the data protection legislation is in advanced stage with industry-wide consultations slated soon.
He asserted that India will look at doubling electronics production and adding jobs under the Modi 3.0 government. He assured that the agenda on digital regulatory framework remains “intact”. The timelines for semiconductor plants of Micron and Tata Group are on track.
The process of implementation of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act will be based on ‘digital-by-design’ principle, paving way for a new way of working. The work on creating this ‘digital by design’ platform is also moving in parallel, Vaishnaw said. Such a platform or portal will be created in-house by the likes of NIC and DIC.
Parliament had passed the DPDP Act in August last year. The key piece of legislation aims to protect privacy of citizens while proposing a penalty of up to Rs 250 crore on entities for misusing or failing to protect digital data of individuals.
Both the Telecom Act, as well as the DPDP Act, had entailed extensive consultations, he said promising that the rules of DPDP will not be a rushed affair and will involve “as consutative a process as can be”. Vaishnaw, who took charge as Minister for Electronics and IT earlier this week, said he reviewed the work-in-progress on data protection rules and is happy with the outcomes. However, there will be tweaks and changes based on industry and stakeholder views, he said.
The other priority for the ministry is in the area of electronics production -- where India has set its sight on becoming a global manufacturing powerhouse. The minister exuded confidence that a “good and clear picture” on this would emerge in coming three-four months.
While Micron’s plant will ensure made-in-India memory chip, progress on other plants is also good.
Vaishnaw has spoken to chief ministers of Assam and Gujarat, and both states have assured their full support on all aspects and are taking keen interest in ongoing projects. Manpower training is also moving in tandem as India looks to build a formidable skills base in areas of chip manufacturing.