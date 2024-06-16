WhatsApp now allows video calls with 32 people, screen sharing with audio

Mark Zuckeberg-led Meta has started rolling out a new update for WhatsApp that brings new features for its video calls, which is aimed at making it easier and better for video calls with a larger group, according to Business Insider India.

Users can now share their screen with audio, making it perfect for watching videos together. You can add up to 32 people on a video call. Another feature is the speaker spotlight, which will highlight the speaker automatically, making them more prominent on the screen, said tech news site Gizbot.

The updates will be available to all users over the coming weeks.

The messaging app recently launched MLow codec to improve call reliability. Calls on mobile devices now benefit from enhanced noise and echo cancellation, making easy conversation in noisy environments. Video calls have higher resolution for users with faster connections. Audio is crisper, even with poor network connectivity or older devices, the report added.