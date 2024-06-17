‘Government needs to review FTAs that are not advantageous for India’

“PLI schemes have been there in new age sectors and in some traditional sectors also, like food processing etc. So, given the success, we can take the lesson from there and also construct them for labour intensive sectors and link them to the employment index,” he added.

In response to a question on lackluster growth in the manufacturing sector, Puri said, “With all the policy interventions that have happened in recent years, where we have good balance sheets in the financial sector, corporate balance sheets are better, corporate income tax has been rationalised, PLI schemes, free trade agreements, all these have provided impetus to manufacturing and we are seeing it going in the right direction.”

“We now need to build on this momentum which will continue on the correct policy measures. The next set of reforms will strengthen the competitiveness of the manufacturing sector which is to do with reforms like factors cost, land, labour and to build consensus over that. Then it is about continuing the ease of doing business and making ‘Make in India’ initiative more competitive,” Puri said.

Meanwhile, he expressed hope about revival in rural consumption in view of favourable monsoon prediction.