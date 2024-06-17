India is an inviting market for those who build tech the right way: Tally MD

BENGALURU: India is a hard market but if you build technology correctly it is a very open and extremely inviting market, said Tejas Goenka, Managing Director, Tally Solutions. Homegrown accounting software major Tally, which is planning to launch its new releases soon, is also growing rapidly in international markets.

In an interaction with TNIE, Goenka said the company is expanding into the Middle East and Africa, among others. “The bulk of our business comes from India- about 90%, and in the coming years, we will be seeing 30-40% growth. We are bringing out new products, expanding the reach of our partners,” he said.

In the international market, the firm is growing even faster and it continues to invest more in the ME. “Within the Middle East, the UAE has been a very strong market for us. If you look at the ME and Africa, the SME (small and medium-sized enterprises) behaviour ends up becoming very much like India,” he said.