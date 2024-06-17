Why opening Family Investment Funds in GIFT City makes sense

NEW DELHI: With the rising number of high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), there is a growing awareness of the benefits of establishing Family Investment Funds (FIFs) in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) in Gujarat.

According to some research reports, India is projected to experience an 85% increase in millionaires, with a potential surge of $22.5 trillion in Indian investable wealth by 2034. This wealth expansion underscores the importance of succession planning, with experts highlighting FIFs as a crucial strategy for effective succession planning.”

The concept of FIF is gradually gaining attraction and recently Azim Premji’s family office received an in-principle approval to set up FIF in GIFT City. Premji’s Bengaluru-based investment arm Premji Invest and Narayana Murthy-backed Catamaran Ventures were among the first to seek approvals.

So, what is a FIF and why are these HNIs ensuring their presence in GIFT City?

FIFs are self-managed pooling vehicles to manage the wealth of a family. In GIFT City, an FIF can only pool money from a single family, as per the IFSCA (Fund Management) Regulations, 2022. FIF can take the form of a company, LLP, or contributory trust with a minimum corpus requirement of $10 million within three years of registration.

FIF is allowed to borrow or engage in leveraging activities based on its risk management policy and can be structured as open-ended or closed-ended as needed. Unlike other investment vehicles, contributions by Family Offices/Resident Individuals are considered Overseas Portfolio Investment (OPI). Family Investment Funds in GIFT City have a wide range of permissible investments and enjoy tax benefits, including a tax holiday on business income for up to ten years within a fifteen-year period, nil Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) for domestic companies opting for a concessional tax regime, and a 10% tax rate on dividends paid to non-residents.