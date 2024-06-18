Foreign investors invested USD 1.4 billion in last five sessions post-NDA government formation

NEW DELHI: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) returned to Indian markets, marking a net investment exceeding USD 1 billion over the last five trading sessions. On June 14, FPIs invested USD 644.61 million, which pushed their total investment past the 1 billion USD mark.

Domestic stock markets experienced significant volatility during elections because of the continuous selling by foreign investors. On election result day, the markets experienced one of the worst sell-offs by foreign investors when election results indicated a lack of majority for any political party.

But after the government's formation under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the investors' confidence was restored leading to renewed foreign investments.

As per the data from the National Securities Depository, on June 10, FPIs had a net investment of USD 805.82 million. This was followed by an investment of USD 317.82 million on June 11. However, on June 12, there was a notable shift as FPIs sold off USD 285.32 million, resulting in a negative net investment for the day. The trend reversed on June 13 with FPIs investing USD 326.46 million.