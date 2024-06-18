'Hubballi has huge potential': Infosys offers perks for employees willing to relocate

BENGALURU: IT services firm Infosys has announced an incentive package of up to Rs 8 lakh to its employees who are willing to shift to Hubballi. In an email sent to employees, the IT firm said, "It is your turn to grow Glocal and consider pursuing your career at Hubballi DC."

The company added that the location has huge potential for growth and is waiting for talent to build the future.

Up to Rs 25,000 is being offered to employees at band three and below at the time of transfer and another Rs 25,000 every six months for two years. According to the email, Level-4 employees will be receiving Rs 50,000 at the time of relocation and Rs 2.5 lakh by the end of two years. In case of Level-7 employees, they can receive Rs 1.5 lakh upon transfer and Rs 8 lakh at the end of two years.