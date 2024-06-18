'Hubballi has huge potential': Infosys offers perks for employees willing to relocate

BENGALURU: IT services firm Infosys has announced an incentive package of up to Rs 8 lakh to its employees who are willing to shift to Hubballi. In an email sent to employees, the IT firm said, "It is your turn to grow Glocal and consider pursuing your career at Hubballi DC."
The company added that the location has huge potential for growth and is waiting for talent to build the future.
Up to Rs 25,000 is being offered to employees at band three and below at the time of transfer and another Rs 25,000 every six months for two years. According to the email, Level-4 employees will be receiving Rs 50,000 at the time of relocation and Rs 2.5 lakh by the end of two years. In case of Level-7 employees, they can receive Rs 1.5 lakh upon transfer and Rs 8 lakh at the end of two years.
This announcement comes months after Karnataka's industries and infrastructure minister MB Patil said that the government would reclaim the parcel of land allotted in Hubballi to Infosys if it is found underutilised.
Infosys has been allotted 50 acres of land near Hubballi airport.
Meanwhile, the minister in a post on X, applauded Infosys for offering incentives to employees transferring to its Hubballi campus. "This move encourages local talent from the Kittur Karnataka region to explore opportunities closer to home, fostering community ties and local development. Infosys' commitment to state-of-the-art campuses and employing thousands of engineers globally exemplifies its leadership and positive impact on regional economies. This initiative not only supports local growth but also showcases Infosys' dedication to innovation and employee welfare in the tech industry," he said.